Murray ended Monday's 122-97 loss to Houston with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.

Murray struggled once again and failed to provide the Kings with a scoring punch in the absence of De'Aaron Fox (ankle), though at least he cleared the 10-point mark after not doing so in his previous two outings. The second-year forward is struggling after an impressive rookie year, and he's averaging just 12.8 points per game while shooting a meager 35.8 percent form the floor. Perhaps even more worrisome is that he's been downright poor when the Kings have needed him to step his game up.