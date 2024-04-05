Murray notched 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Knicks.

Perhaps surprisingly, Murray finished this game as the Kings' second overall scorer, even ahead of Domantas Sabonis and only trailing De'Aaron Fox. Murray has now cleared the 15-point mark in seven of his last eight appearances, and the second-year forward is embracing more touches -- and a bigger role -- on offense since the team has had to adjust to the absence of Malik Monk (knee).