Murray totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 win over Denver.

Murray made his season debut Thursday night, but he logged his first start in Saturday's dramatic win. His 33 minutes on the floor during Thursday's game were a true test of Murray's durability following offseason thumb surgery. His promotion to the starting five indicates all systems are go for Murray to play maximum minutes moving forward.