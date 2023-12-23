Murray ended with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over the Suns.

Murray has been on fire in recent weeks, highlighted by his career-best 47-point performance against the Jazz on Dec. 16, and he has scored at least 15 points in six of his last seven contests. Over that seven-game stretch, the second-year forward out of Iowa is averaging 23.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 57.6 percent from the field.