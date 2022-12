Murray finished Saturday's 123-96 win over the Clippers with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes.

Murray busted out of his slump with an efficient shooting performance, knocking down 53.3 percent of his field goals. He'd averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over his last seven contests entering Saturday's clash, so this bounce-back night was an encouraging sign for fantasy managers.