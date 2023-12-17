Murray closed with 47 points (16-23 FG, 12-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-104 win over the Jazz.

Murray drilled twelve three-pointers, flirting with Klay Thompson's record of 14 threes in a single game. Murray's place in the starting lineup this season is indicative of the team's investment in the Iowa product, and Saturday's performance was the best glimpse of his potential since joining the Kings. Although Murray's floor is much lower, his shot volume could increase somewhat after this confidence boost.