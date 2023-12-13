Murray ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

If the Kings' top scorer only netted 17 points, it's likely a pretty bad night for the Kings, and especially unlikely since it was Murray who turned in the number. The starting lineup sputtered for most of the game, and the Clippers were in command throughout the contest. Murray played quite well during Sacramento's stint in the In-Season Tournament and frequently posts double-digit scoring totals to complement solid games off the glass.