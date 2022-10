Murray will make his NBA debut Saturday against the Clippers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray was expected to join the action after clearing protocols and practicing the last couple of days, and that is confirmed to be the case. The rookie big man lit it up in Summer League and posted a strong pair of preseason efforts prior to being placed into protocols. He will be a major factor for the Kings in 2022-23 and figures to be among the favorites in the Rookie of the Year race.