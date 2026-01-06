Murray (ankle), who won't play in Monday's game against Dallas, is expected to miss at least three weeks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Murray suffered a left ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bucks, and he could need to sit out as long as four weeks with the injury. The timetable for a return is likely to keep him out until late January or early February. With Murray sidelined, the likes of Precious Achiuwa, Nique Clifford and Keon Ellis will all have an opportunity to pick up the slack.