Murray will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

While Murray has come off the bench in his last two games, it is unlikely he will receive more minutes than he already has. The 2022 No. 4 pick has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes over his first two games. Murray's insertion into the starting lineup indicates that the Kings already feel confident in his abilities.