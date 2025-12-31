Murray (calf) finished Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes.

Murray returned from a two-game absence due to a right calf strain and saw a sizable workload immediately. However, the 25-year-old forward struggled with efficiency and didn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers. Murray has shot more than 40 percent from beyond the arc just once over his last 10 appearances, averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from downtown in 35.3 minutes per game over that stretch.