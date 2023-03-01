Murray notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over the Thunder.

Murray continues to play his best basketball of the season, scoring double-digits for the fourth straight game and recording the fourth double-double of his young career. It appears as though the game is starting to slow down for him, allowing him to play more within his comfort zone. While he remains outside the top 100 for the season, he has been able to put up top-30 value over the past week. He won't be this good every night, but based on his current trajectory, he should be added in all formats.