Murray ended Monday's 143-131 victory over the Wizards with 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Murray has buried 16 of 22 three-point attempts over his last two games, which have represented his two largest scoring outputs of the season. He's arguably the hottest shooter in basketball, but a tougher task awaits Wednesday against the Celtics, who limited Murray to just three points when these two teams met last season.