The Kings have elected to exercise Murray's (illness) third-year team option for the 2024-25 season, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray will stick with the Kings at least through the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign following Saturday's transaction. The Iowa product showed a lot of promise during his rookie season, putting up 12.2 points on 45.3 percent from the field to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game (80 contests).