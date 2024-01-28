Murray chipped in 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 40 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 win over the Mavericks.
Murray is slumping from beyond the arc, posting 6-for-25 shooting across his last four games. The 23-year-old compensated by contributing defensively and finding points elsewhere, but he has posted just seven games with at least four free-throw attempts this season. He continues to possess a gigantic workload and can be considered a bounce-back candidate moving forward.
