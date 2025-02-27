Murray racked up 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Jazz.

The third-year forward led all scorers on the night while setting a new season high in points. Murray hadn't even reached 20 points in a game since Nov. 24, and his complementary role in the Kings' offense didn't change much when De'Aaron Fox was swapped out for Zach LaVine. Over 11 games in February, Murray is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals.