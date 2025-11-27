Murray amassed 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Suns.

Murray finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double, and he also co-led the Kings in scoring with Russell Westbrook. The forward has made just four appearances this season, and given that he's scored 19 or more points in each of the last three, he seems set to have a significant role on offense for a struggling Kings team.