Murray posted 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's double-overtime Summer League loss to the Magic.

Murray and Paolo Banchero -- 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks -- had an entertaining battle. It was Murray's fourth Summer League appearance, as he played three games in the California Classic in San Francisco. There, he averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals, so Saturday's effort was right on par.