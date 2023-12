Murray provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Murray's contribution to the Kings has been a recently, as the regression from Kevin Huerter has had a negative effect on the team's production. The Iowa product increased his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games in the loss.