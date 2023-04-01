Murray provided 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 138-114 win over Portland.

Murray notched his third outing of March with at least 20 points and set a new career high with three blocks. The rookie has been prone to inconsistent play to start his NBA career, as evident by his three-point performance (1-8 FG) two games prior, but he's certainly capable of solid production when he's at his best. Over his last 10 appearances, Murray has averaged 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks with 47/43/37 shooting splits.