Murray provided 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 victory over the Heat.

Murray has played only four games in The Association, but he already earned a starting role with the Kings and has never scored under 16 points in any of his appearances. The former Iowa standout plays with the poise and maturity of a veteran, and while he's likely to find bumps on the road sooner than later as soon as opposing defenses get a read on what he does offensively, there's no question he's been thriving and should stay as a go-to player for the Kings as long as he remains healthy.