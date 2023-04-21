Murray posted six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Murray continues to play poorly for the Kings, ending with just six points in 22 minutes. After an encouraging end to the regular season, the rookie has been a no-show across all three playoff appearances. Despite leading the series 2-1, the Kings would love to see Murray turn things around, providing them with a viable offensive option as opposed to a dud.