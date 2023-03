Murray racked up seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks.

Murray's role in the starting lineup is safe, but there's no question he needs to start producing better. He's now scored in single digits in three of his last five games and is averaging a meager 10.3 points per game since the All-Star break.