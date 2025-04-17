Murray contributed nine points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks.

Outside of some near double-double performances in the final stretch of the regular season, Murray's 2024-25 campaign came to an end in disappointing fashion, as he was not much of a factor in the loss to the Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament. However, the Iowa product improved in the rebounding category, averaging a career high of 6.7 rebounds per game, which helped him stay in the starting rotation for Sacramento and could result in a more significant role with the team next season.