Murray finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to the Rockets.

Murray had a golden chance to be the Kings' go-to scorer in a game where De'Aaron Fox (ankle) was absent and Domantas Sabonis struggled, but he struggled badly and delivered another uninspiring performance. Murray posted a single-digit scoring performance for the first time in 2023-24 and will aim to bounce back Monday in a rematch against the Rockets.