Murray amassed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Murray was one of the few players worth highlighting in a game the Kings lost by 31 points. The fourth-year forward made his season debut Nov. 20 and has struggled to deliver consistent performances, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. He's averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game so far.