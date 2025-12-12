Kings' Keegan Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray amassed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Murray was one of the few players worth highlighting in a game the Kings lost by 31 points. The fourth-year forward made his season debut Nov. 20 and has struggled to deliver consistent performances, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. He's averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game so far.
More News
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Will play Monday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Questionable for Monday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Tough shooting night Wednesday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Big night on defensive end Sunday•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Double-doubles with three steals•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Strong all-around showing•