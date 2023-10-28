Murray racked up 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Warriors.

Murray finished third on Sacramento in scoring in the defeat, though he struggled with a 3-for-11 mark from behind the arc and four turnovers. The Iowa product did make up for those poor marks to some extent with his seven boards and two steals, with three of his rebounds coming on the offensive glass. Murray figures to be the third or fourth offensive option for Sacramento in most games, but he's locked into a starting role and should get plenty of opportunity to build upon last year's strong rookie campaign.