Murray ended Thursday's 126-121 loss to the Pacers with 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Murray couldn't keep up his recent pace from three-point range (he was averaging 2.8 triples on 46.7 percent shooting over his previous five games heading into Thursday), but that didn't stop him from putting up a big offensive performance. The second-year forward finished second on Sacramento in scoring in the loss, and he chipped in nine boards to fall just shy of a double-double. Murray is prone to the occasional dud on offense, but he's also capable of putting up explosive performances, as he's recorded 25-plus points on seven occasions during the campaign and is shooting a collective 64.6 percent from the field in those outings.