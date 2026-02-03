Murray (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray has been cleared to resume on-court activities amidst his recovery from a left ankle sprain. However, the timetable for his return now appears likely to put him out of action until sometime after the mid-February All-Star break. Until De'Andre Hunter is ready to make his Kings debut, Malik Monk and Nique Clifford should both continue to occupy a sizable role in the rotation.