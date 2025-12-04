Murray notched five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 loss to the Rockets.

After scoring in double digits in six straight games (five starts) following his belated season debut due to thumb surgery, Murray couldn't get his shot to fall against the Houston defense. The fourth-year forward still pulled down double-digit boards for the third time in the last five games while recording multiple rejections for the third time in the last four, and since rejoining the starting five Nov. 22, Murray is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 threes.