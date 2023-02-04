Murray registered three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Pacers.

Murray made just one field goal in the loss, ending with three points and very little else. While he has shown significant improvement over the past month, he remains on the fringe when it comes to standard formats. His value is built on efficiently hitting three-pointers, as well as solid rebounding numbers. When his shot isn't falling, his value takes a big hit, making him a hard player to trust, especially in highly-competitive leagues.