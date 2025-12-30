Murray (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The Kings planned to be without Murray for at least one week due to his strained right calf as of this past Friday, but the sharpshooter is well ahead of schedule in his recovery. His presence figures to push Keon Ellis back into a reserve role. Through his first 15 appearances, Murray has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.