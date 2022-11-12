Murray had two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 120-114 victory over the Lakers.
Murray's four shot attempts marked a season-low and a quiet stretch of games continues. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against Golden State. It's worth noting that Murray has been dealing with family health issues in recent days.
