Murray posted 28 points (10-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.

Murray drained six three-points during one of his best performances of 2024. Murray has a knack for displaying his incredible upside but he's struggled to hit double-digit scoring eight times since the beginning of the year. The All-Star break seemed to have a positive effect on his numbers, averaging 18.3 points. 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the last three games.