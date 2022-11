Murray (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray sat out Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a back injury but returned to practice Saturday and, as expected, will be available Sunday. Across 12 appearances (10 starts), the rookie first-round pick has totaled 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.