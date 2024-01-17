Murray (hip) will play in Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Murray was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update after suffering a right hip issue during Sunday's game versus Milwaukee. He made it through Tuesday's warmups without any setbacks and there's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
