Murray had six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Suns.

Murray played just 21 minutes in the loss, struggling to have any sort of impact on the game. Coming into the season as a prized rookie piece, it's basically been one disappointment after another. He is barely a top-120 for the season, although savvy managers will know that rankings don't always tell the whole story. His overall value is reliant on his ability to score from the perimeter and not turn the ball over, both of which are categories that can be streamed across competitive leagues. At this point, he should be looked at as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate.