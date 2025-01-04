Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Murray will miss his second straight game due to left ankle soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Warriors. Trey Lyles and Keon Ellis will each see their roles expand Friday due to Murray's absence.
