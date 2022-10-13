Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray missed Tuesday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, and he'll remain sidelined Wednesday as the Kings face the Suns in their penultimate preseason game. Murray's next chance to return to the court will be for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, but if he doesn't feel better by then, he will likely be considered questionable ahead of next Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers.