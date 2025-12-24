Murray won't return to Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right calf injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Murray didn't start the second half due to the calf issue and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes. With the 25-year-old forward sidelined, Nique Clifford will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way. Murray's next chance to play will come Saturday versus Dallas.