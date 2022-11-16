Murray (back) won't return to Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Murray suffered the injury sometime during the first half of Tuesday's matchup. Officially ruled out for the remainder of the game, the rookie will presumably be considered questionable for the team's next game Thursday versus the Spurs.
