Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray injured his left ankle -- the same ankle that cost him 20 games from Jan. 6 to Feb. 11 -- in the first quarter Wednesday and is unable to return. He'll end the contest with three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one block across nine minutes. Look for Patrick Baldwin and Daeqwon Plowden to see more playing time for the rest of Wednesday's contest. Sacramento closes out a back-to-back set Thursday against Dallas.

