Bazemore tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Bazemore played 33 minutes Thursday, the most he has seen as a member of the Kings. Both teams went small in this one which allowed Bazemore to feature more prominently. He has been a fringe 12-team player over the past two weeks but serves better as a steals streamer in competitive formats.