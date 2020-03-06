Kings' Kent Bazemore: Almost double-doubles in loss
Bazemore tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 loss to Philadelphia.
Bazemore played 33 minutes Thursday, the most he has seen as a member of the Kings. Both teams went small in this one which allowed Bazemore to feature more prominently. He has been a fringe 12-team player over the past two weeks but serves better as a steals streamer in competitive formats.
