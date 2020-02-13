Bazemore contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Bazemore has a nice outing, topping double figures for the fourth time since joining the Kings. Though he's largely struggled, Bazemore appears dialed into an important bench role for the remainder of the season. Across 11 games since joining the team, the veteran guard's averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting just 37.8 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from behind the arc and 71.0 percent form the line in 20.2 minutes.