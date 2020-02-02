Kings' Kent Bazemore: Just 13 minutes in loss
Bazemore ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FFT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 loss to the Lakers.
Despite having very little value in Portland, Bazemore has managed to slide even further during his time in Sacramento. Over the past two weeks, he has been the 259th ranked player, managing just 17 minutes per game. Despite some upside on the defensive end, Bazemore is not a player to consider in any competitive format.
