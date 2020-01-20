Bazemore (not injury related) won't be available for Monday's game against the Heat.

The Kings and Trail Blazers have yet to officially finalize Saturday's trade that saw five players change teams. As a result, Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver won't be eligible to play for the Kings in Miami. Meanwhile, Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan won't dress for Portland's game against Golden State later in the day.