Kings' Kent Bazemore: Offers scoring punch off bench
Bazemore tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Kings' 118-113 loss to the Raptors.
Bazemore was unable to provide the lift to the second unit the Trail Blazers were excepting when they acquired him over the summer, but he's taken off since being dealt to the Kings in January. Through 21 games with Sacramento, Bazemore is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.0 trey in 23.5 minutes, numbers good enough to make him relevant in 14-team leagues or deeper.
