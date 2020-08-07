Bazemore (calf) is out Friday against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bazemore will miss his first game since Jan. 20. More minutes should be available for Buddy Hield, Corey Brewer and/or Cory Joseph.
