Bazemore is questionable due to left calf soreness Friday against the Nets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The injury doesn't seem serious, but Friday is the second game of a back-to-back set for Sacramento, so it's possible the veteran sits out. If he does, more minutes should be available for Buddy Hield, Corey Brewer and/or Cory Joseph.
