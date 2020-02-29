Kings' Kent Bazemore: Scores 13 points off bench
Bazemore registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win at Memphis.
Bazemore has been inconsistent when it comes to his scoring while featuring on a bench role and, at the end of the day, he's not producing enough since joining the Kings before the February trade deadline. In 16 games with Sacramento, Bazemore is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing 22.1 minutes per contest, although at the very least he's connecting treys at a 40.0 percent clip. He doesn't have much upside outside of deeper formats, but he could be useful as a streaming option.
